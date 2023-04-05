BitShares Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $670,173.41 (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. One BitShares coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0114 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitShares has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. BitShares has a total market capitalization of $34.23 million and approximately $670,173.41 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00009606 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004023 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00004547 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001127 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003476 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001497 BTC.

BitShares Profile

BitShares (CRYPTO:BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,901,501 coins. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares (BTS) was first introduced in a White Paper titled “A Peer-to-Peer Polymorphic Digital Asset Exchange” by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. It is a brand of open-source software based on as blockchain technology as used by Bitcoin.

Unlike bitcoins, which do not produce any income for their owners, BitShare can be used to launch Decentralized Autonomous Companies (DACs) which issue shares, produce profits and distribute profits to shareholders. As such, BitShares is about making profitable companies that people want to own shares in, thus creating a return for the shareholders. The first DAC launched by this process was called BitSharesX, a decentralized asset exchange based in Hong Kong.

BitShares was originally launched under the name of ProtoShares (PTS); it was later renamed to BitShares (BTS) and “reloaded” in November 2014 by merging several products into BitShares (BTS).”

BitShares Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

