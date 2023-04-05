BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.039 per share on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BFZ traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,125. BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $10.03 and a 1 year high of $12.07.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 26,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.42 per share, for a total transaction of $302,824.14. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,340,712 shares in the company, valued at $38,150,931.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders acquired 108,855 shares of company stock worth $1,235,084 over the last quarter.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from Federal and California income taxes. The company seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and California income taxes.

