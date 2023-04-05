BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (BCAT) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 13th

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.127 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust Stock Performance

NYSE BCAT traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $14.87. The stock had a trading volume of 144,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,590. BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust has a 52-week low of $13.32 and a 52-week high of $16.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.89 and a 200-day moving average of $14.42.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,792,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,818,000 after buying an additional 1,402,023 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 260,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,320,000 after buying an additional 126,252 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $1,525,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 455,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,548,000 after buying an additional 79,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $562,000. 24.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust

