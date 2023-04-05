BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE BHK traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.85. 73,027 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,354. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $12.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Core Bond Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 12.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,778 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 127,159 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 24.5% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,263 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the second quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the third quarter worth $132,000.

About BlackRock Core Bond Trust

BlackRock Core Bond Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and capital appreciation. Its investments include a broad range of bonds, including corporate bonds, US government and agency securities and mortgage-related securities. The company was founded on November 30, 2001 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

