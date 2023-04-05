BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:HYT)

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0779 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.
BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years.
BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Stock Down 0.3 %
NYSE:HYT traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $8.60. 404,607 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 639,815. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.87 and a 200-day moving average of $8.81. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has a 52-week low of $8.13 and a 52-week high of $10.80.
About BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund
BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.
