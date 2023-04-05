BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:HYT)

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0779 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:HYT traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $8.60. 404,607 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 639,815. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.87 and a 200-day moving average of $8.81. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has a 52-week low of $8.13 and a 52-week high of $10.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund

About BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $1,204,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 29,492 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 3,871 shares in the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 41,655 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,872 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

