BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (BTZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on April 28th

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.084 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of BTZ stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.41. 129,047 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,673. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.38. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.27 and a fifty-two week high of $12.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income, current gains and capital appreciation through investing in credit-related securities, including, but not limited to, investment grade corporate bonds, high yield bonds, bank loans, preferred securities or convertible bonds or derivatives with economic characteristics similar to these credit-related securities.

