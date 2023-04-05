BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:ECAT)

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust Stock Performance

Shares of ECAT stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.27. 290,816 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,070. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.07. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust has a 52 week low of $12.74 and a 52 week high of $16.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ECAT. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust during the second quarter worth $179,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust during the fourth quarter worth $332,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust during the fourth quarter worth $406,000.

About BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

