BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.21

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.213 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.1% annually over the last three years.

Shares of BME traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.63. The company had a trading volume of 11,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,286. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a one year low of $38.27 and a one year high of $47.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.13.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 107.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 370,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,149,000 after acquiring an additional 191,846 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 145,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,349,000 after acquiring an additional 6,727 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 127,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,813,000 after acquiring an additional 18,288 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 93,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,610,000 after acquiring an additional 6,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after buying an additional 7,785 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

