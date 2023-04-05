BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.21

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.213 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.1% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of BME traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.63. The company had a trading volume of 11,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,286. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a one year low of $38.27 and a one year high of $47.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.13.
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
