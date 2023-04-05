BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:BIT)

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.124 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.6% annually over the last three years.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:BIT traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.41. The stock had a trading volume of 97,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,654. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 1-year low of $13.42 and a 1-year high of $16.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 1,040.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $167,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $173,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,602 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a closed-end management investment company. It invests in asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized debt obligations, multiple class pass-through securities, zero-coupon bonds, capital trusts and trust preferred securities, preferred stock, floating rate loan interests, forward commitments and when-issued delayed delivery securities, mortgage dollar roll transactions, and reverse repurchase agreements.

