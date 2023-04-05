Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.056 per share on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Trading Up 0.8 %

BTT stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.59. 45,172 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,098. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 1 year low of $20.26 and a 1 year high of $23.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.57 and a 200-day moving average of $21.33.

Get Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTT. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,022,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 212,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,011,000 after buying an additional 69,270 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,330,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,105,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,618,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,465,000 after buying an additional 23,734 shares during the period.

About Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust

BlackRock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed-end investment fund. It aims to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on August 30, 2011 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.