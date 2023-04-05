BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:BYM)

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BYM stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.56. 5,651 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,692. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.24. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $14.08.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 5,507 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 11,877 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 100,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 13,849 shares during the period.

About BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its assets in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

