BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE)

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of BLE traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.60. 122,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,457. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a fifty-two week low of $9.40 and a fifty-two week high of $12.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLE. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 86,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 7,879 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 2.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 85,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II during the first quarter worth about $725,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 44.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 51,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 15,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 9,615 shares in the last quarter.

About BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on June 21, 2002 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

