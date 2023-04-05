BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:MHD)

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0355 per share on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MHD traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,161. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.73. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a 12-month low of $10.70 and a 12-month high of $13.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MHD. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 983,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,941,000 after purchasing an additional 222,922 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $1,632,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the first quarter worth about $1,542,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 16.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 510,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,477,000 after purchasing an additional 70,719 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 18.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 453,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,451,000 after purchasing an additional 69,418 shares during the period.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc acts as Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide high current income from U.S. federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium- to lower-grade or unrated municipal obligations, the interest on which, in the opinion of bond counsel to the issuer, is from U.S.

