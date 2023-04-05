BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:MQT)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE MQT traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.34. The company had a trading volume of 177,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,227. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.27. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has a 1 year low of $9.26 and a 1 year high of $13.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the third quarter valued at about $117,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II during the first quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 31,897 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 16,816 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

