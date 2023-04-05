Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0518 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of BCX traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.65. 27,605 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,246. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $11.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.88 and a 200-day moving average of $9.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 263.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 8,720 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 6,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 344.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,085 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 7,817 shares during the last quarter.

About Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust

BlackRock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It invests all of its assets in equity securities issued by commodity or natural resources companies, derivatives with exposure to commodity or natural resources companies or investments in securities and derivatives linked to the underlying price movement of commodities or natural resources.

