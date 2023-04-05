BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.25

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 18.2% annually over the last three years.

Get BlackRock Science and Technology Trust alerts:

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of BST stock traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $31.74. 11,920 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,693. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 52 week low of $27.45 and a 52 week high of $42.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.07.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust

About BlackRock Science and Technology Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BST. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 347,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,033,000 after purchasing an additional 68,837 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 628,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,817,000 after acquiring an additional 51,270 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $2,245,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,254,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,595,000 after acquiring an additional 39,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 90.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 81,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 38,566 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Blackrock Science & Technology Trust operates as a mutual fund-closed end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide income and total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It focuses on investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of science and technology companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.