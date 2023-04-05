BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.25

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 18.2% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of BST stock traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $31.74. 11,920 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,693. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 52 week low of $27.45 and a 52 week high of $42.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.07.
Blackrock Science & Technology Trust operates as a mutual fund-closed end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide income and total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It focuses on investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of science and technology companies.
