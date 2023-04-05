BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $49.58

BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $49.58 and last traded at $49.48, with a volume of 353201 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.60.

BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.54 and its 200-day moving average is $49.34.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 912.4% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000.

About BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

