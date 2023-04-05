BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1029 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Stock Performance

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust stock opened at $18.01 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.42. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 1 year low of $15.76 and a 1 year high of $21.89.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $926,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $679,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,764,133 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $46,548,000 after purchasing an additional 260,836 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $1,990,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $586,000.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing primarily in a portfolio of taxable municipal securities known as Build America Bonds.

