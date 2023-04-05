Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.31. Blonder Tongue Laboratories shares last traded at $0.31, with a volume of 190,300 shares changing hands.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.23.

About Blonder Tongue Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc, a technology-development and manufacturing company, provides television (TV) signal encoding, transcoding, digital transport, and broadband product solutions in the United States. It offers encoders/transcoders, such as 4K/ultra-high definition, high definition and standard definition, MPEG-2, MPEG-4/H.264, and HEVC/H.265 capable encoders and transcoders; and QPSK and 8PSK, and QAM transcoders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blonder Tongue Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blonder Tongue Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.