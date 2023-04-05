BMO Capital Markets Lowers Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Price Target to $73.00

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $74.00 to $73.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.65% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on XEL. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.30.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $68.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.64. Xcel Energy has a 1 year low of $56.89 and a 1 year high of $77.66. The stock has a market cap of $37.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.42.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.69. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Xcel Energy will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $47,905.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

