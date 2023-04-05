BNB (BNB) Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

BNB (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 5th. BNB has a market capitalization of $49.86 billion and approximately $581.56 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BNB has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One BNB coin can currently be bought for approximately $315.77 or 0.01107134 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

BNB Profile

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 157,887,512 coins. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Get BNB alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 159,979,963.59042934 with 157,887,588.7085141 in circulation. The last known price of BNB is 314.1952817 USD and is up 1.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1242 active market(s) with $593,966,564.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.