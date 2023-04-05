Bodycote (LON:BOY) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $587.56

Bodycote plc (LON:BOY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 587.56 ($7.30) and traded as high as GBX 662 ($8.22). Bodycote shares last traded at GBX 655.50 ($8.14), with a volume of 315,268 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BOY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Bodycote from GBX 575 ($7.14) to GBX 585 ($7.27) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Panmure Gordon lowered shares of Bodycote to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 543 ($6.74) target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 610 ($7.58) target price on shares of Bodycote in a report on Friday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 652.17 ($8.10).

Get Bodycote alerts:

Bodycote Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 639.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 588.49. The company has a market capitalization of £1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 1,639.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.20.

Bodycote Increases Dividend

About Bodycote

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 14.90 ($0.19) per share. This represents a yield of 2.42%. This is a positive change from Bodycote’s previous dividend of $6.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Bodycote’s payout ratio is presently 5,384.62%.

(Get Rating)

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates in two Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bodycote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bodycote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.