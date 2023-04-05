Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,538 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,438,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,658,478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301,344 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,834,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,254,618,000 after acquiring an additional 438,398 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,670,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,349,681,000 after acquiring an additional 363,764 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,917,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,272,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,426,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,023,000 after acquiring an additional 235,341 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International Price Performance

MDLZ opened at $70.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $96.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.72 and a fifty-two week high of $70.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 78.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

