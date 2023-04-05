Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Has $836,000 Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 37.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,632 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 210.6% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 218.3% during the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $98.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.48. The company has a market capitalization of $45.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $74.02 and a 12-month high of $113.53.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $40.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 6.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 15.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 18.30%.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In other news, Director Gregory Hayes acquired 10,250 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $97.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,937.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,727.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $121.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group began coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.80.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

