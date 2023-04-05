Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Has $939,000 Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,813,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,036,000 after purchasing an additional 83,177 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,466,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,939 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,584,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,279,000 after acquiring an additional 955,000 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 105,084.2% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,845,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,085,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841,227 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,441,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,581,000 after acquiring an additional 326,337 shares during the period. 16.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on AZN. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.47) to GBX 126 ($1.56) in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

AstraZeneca Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of AZN stock opened at $70.25 on Wednesday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $52.65 and a 12-month high of $72.12. The company has a market capitalization of $217.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $11.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.40 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 28.63%. Research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a yield of 2%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 180.38%.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

