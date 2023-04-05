Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Has $993,000 Stock Position in Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its position in Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Artesian Resources were worth $993,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Artesian Resources by 356.6% in the 4th quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 27,684 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Artesian Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Artesian Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Artesian Resources by 4.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 103,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,992,000 after acquiring an additional 4,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in Artesian Resources by 39.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. 49.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Artesian Resources alerts:

Artesian Resources Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of ARTNA stock opened at $55.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $526.49 million, a PE ratio of 29.32 and a beta of 0.16. Artesian Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $44.08 and a 12-month high of $63.00.

Artesian Resources Cuts Dividend

Artesian Resources ( NASDAQ:ARTNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.00 million. Artesian Resources had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 9.76%. As a group, analysts predict that Artesian Resources Co. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.278 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Artesian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Artesian Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Artesian Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Artesian Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water resource management. Its activities include residential, commercial water and wastewater, government and contract services, and developers. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARTNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Artesian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artesian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.