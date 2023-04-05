Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Invests $863,000 in RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPAR)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPAR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 36,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,000.

Separately, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in RPAR Risk Parity ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 597,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,130,000 after acquiring an additional 46,006 shares in the last quarter.

RPAR Risk Parity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:RPAR opened at $19.75 on Wednesday. RPAR Risk Parity ETF has a 1 year low of $16.97 and a 1 year high of $23.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.59.

RPAR Risk Parity ETF Company Profile

The RPAR Risk Parity ETF (RPAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Advanced Research Risk Parity index. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds allocating to four major asset classes: global equities, US Treasurys, commodities and TIPS based on risk parity. RPAR was launched on Dec 13, 2019 and is managed by RPAR.

