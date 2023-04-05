Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,677 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in American Express by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,185 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 59,546 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $9,165,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 21,368 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mathes Company Inc. acquired a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at $2,596,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Performance

NYSE:AXP opened at $162.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $170.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.18. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $130.65 and a fifty-two week high of $192.42.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.11). American Express had a return on equity of 31.76% and a net margin of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 8th that permits the company to repurchase 120,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the payment services company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

American Express Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.14%.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In other news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total transaction of $952,181.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total transaction of $952,181.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $2,635,280.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,644.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,361 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,678 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AXP shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on American Express from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $170.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Stephens cut shares of American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.22.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

