Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Sells 2,163 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lowered its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,163 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 12,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.
Shares of QRVO stock opened at $97.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.45. Qorvo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.38 and a twelve month high of $122.26.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on QRVO. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Qorvo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.18.
Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplying cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.
