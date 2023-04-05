Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Sells 2,163 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lowered its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,163 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 12,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $97.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.45. Qorvo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.38 and a twelve month high of $122.26.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $743.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.33 million. Qorvo had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The company’s revenue was down 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QRVO. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Qorvo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.18.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplying cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

