Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Sells 225 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. trimmed its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Hoese & Co LLP increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 153.8% in the third quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 168.3% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Surevest LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 60.2% in the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $319.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $301.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.52. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $254.26 and a 52-week high of $368.54.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a $0.472 dividend. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

