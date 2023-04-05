Boston Common Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 116,092 Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 116,092 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,161,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Quest Diagnostics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 154.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter worth $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter worth $36,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

Quest Diagnostics stock traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $142.70. 156,403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,165,667. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.95. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $120.40 and a 12 month high of $158.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $141.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.25.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.08. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.33 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DGX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.45.

Insider Activity at Quest Diagnostics

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $200,109.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,440 shares in the company, valued at $5,577,604.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

