Boston Common Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,058 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,718 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of United Rentals worth $21,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,179,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,905,379,000 after acquiring an additional 186,931 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in United Rentals by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,631,282 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,521,122,000 after purchasing an additional 41,952 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,168,327 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $317,729,000 after purchasing an additional 248,072 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,162,951 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $314,151,000 after buying an additional 32,283 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 909,639 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $245,712,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In related news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.00, for a total transaction of $224,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other United Rentals news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 519 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.00, for a total value of $224,208.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,235 shares in the company, valued at $965,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total transaction of $5,735,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,408,915.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,672 shares of company stock worth $13,871,422. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of United Rentals stock traded down $6.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $352.96. The company had a trading volume of 497,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $430.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $367.33. The company has a market cap of $24.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.82. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $230.54 and a twelve month high of $481.99.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $9.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.12 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.39 EPS. Analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 41.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is currently 4.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on URI. Barclays raised their target price on United Rentals from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $430.85.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

Featured Stories

