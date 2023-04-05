Boston Common Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 198,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,404 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Henry Schein worth $15,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 48.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 155,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,197,000 after purchasing an additional 50,840 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Henry Schein by 6.1% during the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 20,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 556,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,427,000 after acquiring an additional 10,188 shares in the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 5.6% in the third quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 50,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSIC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Henry Schein from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Henry Schein from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Henry Schein from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on Henry Schein from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.89.

NASDAQ:HSIC traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.65. The company had a trading volume of 122,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,469. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.96. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.75 and a 12-month high of $92.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 4.25%. Henry Schein’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Henry Schein news, Director Kurt P. Kuehn sold 1,909 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total transaction of $147,871.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,185.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 6,405 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total value of $504,329.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,239 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,058.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kurt P. Kuehn sold 1,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total transaction of $147,871.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,214,185.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins.

