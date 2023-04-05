Boston Common Asset Management LLC Has $19.90 Million Stock Holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 20,618 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile worth $19,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 1st quarter valued at $184,773,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,498,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,249,000 after purchasing an additional 108,210 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,495,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,679,000 after buying an additional 238,115 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,195,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,819,000 after purchasing an additional 466,002 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 938,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,344,000 after purchasing an additional 69,385 shares during the period. 18.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
SQM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.
Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Trading Down 2.4 %
About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile
Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.
