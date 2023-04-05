Boston Common Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 370,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,884 shares during the quarter. MetLife makes up approximately 1.3% of Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $26,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MET. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in MetLife during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in MetLife in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in MetLife during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MET traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.87. 839,433 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,009,057. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.05. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.83 and a 12-month high of $77.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.05.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.21 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 3.63%. MetLife’s revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.26%.

In other MetLife news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 2,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total value of $202,732.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,008.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MET has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on MetLife from $82.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on MetLife in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.64.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

