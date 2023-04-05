Boston Common Asset Management LLC Sells 45,021 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 275,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45,021 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley accounts for about 1.1% of Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $23,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MS. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 5.3% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 39,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 7,072 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 35.9% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 104,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,240,000 after purchasing an additional 27,536 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

In other news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 44,910 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total value of $4,358,515.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 348,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,824,933.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Raja Akram sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $494,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,500,126. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 44,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total transaction of $4,358,515.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 348,531 shares in the company, valued at $33,824,933.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 341,699 shares of company stock valued at $33,143,046 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

MS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Odeon Capital Group raised Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.75 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.63.

Shares of NYSE:MS traded down $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.01. 1,348,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,849,623. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.79. The company has a market cap of $141.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.34. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $72.05 and a 52-week high of $100.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 12.06%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 50.49%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

