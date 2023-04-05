Boston Common Asset Management LLC Sells 55,116 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,008,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,116 shares during the period. Sprouts Farmers Market accounts for about 1.6% of Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Boston Common Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.95% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $32,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SFM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 17.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 336,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,747,000 after purchasing an additional 5,334 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 78,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after buying an additional 16,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SFM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.57.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SFM stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 361,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,336. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.39. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a one year low of $22.56 and a one year high of $35.67.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 25.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CFO Lawrence Molloy sold 1,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total transaction of $38,397.67. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 240,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,980,718.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider David Mcglinchey sold 8,321 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $273,344.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,417,510.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lawrence Molloy sold 1,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total transaction of $38,397.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 240,891 shares in the company, valued at $7,980,718.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 157,547 shares of company stock valued at $5,174,940. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

(Get Rating)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.