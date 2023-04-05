Boston Common Asset Management LLC Sells 817 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 817 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Valmont Industries worth $9,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Valmont Industries by 1,500.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 96 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the third quarter worth about $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Valmont Industries by 1,628.6% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VMI shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Valmont Industries in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Valmont Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $385.00 to $389.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.00.

Valmont Industries Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:VMI traded down $4.74 on Wednesday, hitting $294.76. The company had a trading volume of 26,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,823. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.07. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $213.27 and a 1 year high of $353.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $316.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $314.84.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by ($0.03). Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valmont Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is 20.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Aaron M. Schapper sold 4,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.24, for a total value of $1,247,164.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,629 shares in the company, valued at $4,214,631.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

Featured Articles

