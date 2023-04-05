Boston Common Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 87,478 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,791 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $13,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Solar by 370.7% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in First Solar during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in First Solar during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Solar by 214.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 261 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FSLR. Bank of America cut First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on First Solar from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on First Solar from $188.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on First Solar from $162.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on First Solar from $201.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Solar currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.08.

First Solar Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of FSLR traded down $6.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $202.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 470,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,414,452. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.60 and a 1-year high of $219.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.51.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. First Solar had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at First Solar

In other First Solar news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total value of $205,062.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,275,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total value of $205,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,275,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 1,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total value of $272,212.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,909 shares of company stock valued at $7,870,618. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Further Reading

