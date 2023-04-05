Boston Common Asset Management LLC Trims Position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,565 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,943 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of TopBuild worth $14,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of TopBuild by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 913,930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $165,778,000 after acquiring an additional 526,053 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TopBuild by 1,764.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 172,181 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,782,000 after buying an additional 162,946 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of TopBuild by 34.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 345,815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,808,000 after buying an additional 89,002 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild during the second quarter valued at $8,157,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of TopBuild by 82.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,795 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,739,000 after buying an additional 44,080 shares during the period. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TopBuild alerts:

TopBuild Stock Performance

Shares of TopBuild stock traded down $4.61 on Wednesday, reaching $190.07. 32,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,727. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. TopBuild Corp. has a twelve month low of $140.66 and a twelve month high of $221.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $198.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 15.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on TopBuild from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TopBuild in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $201.00 to $227.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.00.

TopBuild Profile

(Get Rating)

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation and distribution of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. and Canadian construction industry. It operates through the following segments: Installation, Specialty Distribution, and Corporate. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services and business branches located in the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.