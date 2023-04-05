Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $39.00 to $32.00. The stock had previously closed at $29.66, but opened at $28.90. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Bread Financial shares last traded at $29.10, with a volume of 24,158 shares trading hands.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Bread Financial from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Bread Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Bread Financial in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bread Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bread Financial during the third quarter worth $155,419,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bread Financial in the third quarter valued at about $153,464,000. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bread Financial in the third quarter valued at about $143,669,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bread Financial in the third quarter valued at about $52,807,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Bread Financial by 147,438.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,251,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,117,000 after buying an additional 1,250,277 shares during the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bread Financial Trading Down 2.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.51.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported ($2.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.67) by $0.99. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 9.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bread Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.83%.

Bread Financial Company Profile

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of payment, lending, and saving solutions. The firm also offers private label and co-brand credit cards and buy now, pay later products such as installment loans and split-pay offerings. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

