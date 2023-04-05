Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Acquired by D Orazio & Associates Inc.

D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 174,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,575,000 after acquiring an additional 8,136 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 6,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,628,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $68.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.79. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $65.28 and a 12-month high of $81.43. The stock has a market cap of $144.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.45.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 51.60%. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on BMY. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.69.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $17,916,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 236,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,625,163.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $835,258.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,081.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $17,916,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 236,104 shares in the company, valued at $17,625,163.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

