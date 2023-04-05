Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,189 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 38 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,632,782 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,709,332,000 after acquiring an additional 190,304 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 11.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,948,563,000 after purchasing an additional 488,405 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.4% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,452,543 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,976,973,000 after purchasing an additional 188,078 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Broadcom by 1.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,022,517 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,786,039,000 after acquiring an additional 74,395 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 53.4% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,420,481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,528,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on AVGO. Cowen upped their target price on Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $775.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $690.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom to $650.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $674.17.

Broadcom Stock Down 0.6 %

AVGO opened at $630.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $262.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $611.42 and its 200-day moving average is $547.16. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $415.07 and a one year high of $648.50.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.95. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.68 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total transaction of $1,984,406.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,847.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total transaction of $472,860.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at $775,107. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total transaction of $1,984,406.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,847.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,915 shares of company stock worth $25,576,507. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Featured Articles

