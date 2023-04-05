Brokerages Set Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV) Target Price at C$13.45

Shares of Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV – Get Rating) (NYSE:AAV) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$13.45.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AAV shares. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$14.50 target price on shares of Advantage Energy in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Advantage Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, January 16th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a C$16.00 target price on shares of Advantage Energy in a report on Monday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$14.25 price objective on shares of Advantage Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Advantage Energy in a report on Thursday, January 12th.

Advantage Energy Price Performance

Shares of AAV opened at C$7.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39, a PEG ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.87. Advantage Energy has a 1-year low of C$7.27 and a 1-year high of C$12.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.52.

Advantage Energy Company Profile

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of oil and natural gas resource that includes 228 net sections covering an area of 145,920 net acres of Doig/Montney rights in Glacier, Valhalla, Progress, and Pipestone/Wembley.

