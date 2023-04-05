Brokerages Set UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Target Price at $18.84

Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.84.

UBS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of UBS Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

Get UBS Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UBS Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBS. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in UBS Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of UBS Group by 151.0% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in UBS Group in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 32.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UBS Group Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of UBS Group stock opened at $21.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.99 and its 200 day moving average is $18.71. UBS Group has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $22.30.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.13. UBS Group had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that UBS Group will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UBS Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a $0.179 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.59%.

About UBS Group

(Get Rating)

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Personal and Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Group Functions. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.