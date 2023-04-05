Brokers Issue Forecasts for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:FRX)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:FRX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 30th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.15. The consensus estimate for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.0 %

FRX stock opened at C$11.36 on Monday. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of C$6.70 and a 52 week high of C$14.41. The company has a market cap of C$298.31 million, a P/E ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 10.30, a quick ratio of 10.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 881.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.15 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.16.

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. Its product candidate in the clinical stage of development is PEDMARK, a formulation of sodium thiosulfate for the prevention of platinum-induced ototoxicity in pediatric cancer patients. The company was formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc and changed its name to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc in September 2014.

