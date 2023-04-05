C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Stock Price Down 7.5%

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) shares traded down 7.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.00 and last traded at $23.08. 9,209,625 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 21,436,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on C3.ai from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on C3.ai from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. DA Davidson began coverage on C3.ai in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on C3.ai from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on C3.ai from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.45.

C3.ai Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.33.

Insider Activity at C3.ai

Institutional Investors Weigh In On C3.ai

In related news, Director Richard C. Levin sold 24,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $720,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 233,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,016,929.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 4,931 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $105,622.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 342,888 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,344,660.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,410 shares of company stock worth $1,581,689 in the last quarter. 38.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Probity Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in C3.ai during the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in C3.ai by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,208 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of C3.ai in the 4th quarter worth $124,000. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of C3.ai in the 4th quarter worth $395,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of C3.ai in the 4th quarter worth $129,000. 41.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About C3.ai

(Get Rating)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

Further Reading

