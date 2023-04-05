Cadinha & Co. LLC Raises Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Cadinha & Co. LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 68.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,360 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 0.4% of Cadinha & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 16,362.5% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,272,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 3,253,019 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,842,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,034,819,000 after buying an additional 1,611,639 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 423.2% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,791,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,504,000 after buying an additional 1,449,232 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 10.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,264,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,040,000 after buying an additional 1,427,405 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 9,434.6% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 925,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 915,438 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PEP opened at $181.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.86 and a twelve month high of $186.84. The company has a market capitalization of $250.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $174.97 and a 200 day moving average of $177.01.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 51.34%. The business had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PEP. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $197.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $188.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.23.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

