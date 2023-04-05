Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires 4,991 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,991 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $34,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 283.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $8,013,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,643,000 after purchasing an additional 7,773 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

L3Harris Technologies Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $197.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $206.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.97. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.73 and a 1-year high of $264.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $37.44 billion, a PE ratio of 36.03, a P/E/G ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.70.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $1.14 dividend. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 83.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen cut their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.46.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.