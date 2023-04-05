Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 351,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,350,000. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of DTE Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,044,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,586 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 6.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,213,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,095,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,992 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,431,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $509,910,000 after acquiring an additional 605,522 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,286,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $263,268,000 after acquiring an additional 577,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,288,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,192,570,000 after purchasing an additional 372,903 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on DTE. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on DTE Energy from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Wolfe Research raised DTE Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. TheStreet raised shares of DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.56.

DTE Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $108.71 on Wednesday. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $100.64 and a 52 week high of $140.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.58. The company has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 5.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.9525 per share. This is a boost from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 69.02%.

DTE Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.